Uttar Pradesh: Taufiq Ansari ran a conversion gang along with with Qaiser Jahan and Fatima to trap Hindu girls, 8 arrested in the case

An Islamic conversion gang has been exposed in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. 8 accused, including gang leader Taufiq Ansari and his two women accomplices among others have been arrested in the case. Their modus operandi was to record obscene videos of Hindu girls, then blackmailing them into converting their religion.

According to media reports, the matter came to light when the father of a victim lodged a complaint of kidnapping and conversion of his daughter. The complaint said that in the year 2023, Aashiq Ansari trapped the man’s daughter in a love trap and made obscene videos and pressured her to convert.

The police said that the victim has been rescued safely by their joint team. The accused had also got the victim’s Aadhar card made in a Muslim name. At the same time, the accused arrested include gang leader Taufiq Ansari, Aashiq Ansari, Imtiaz, Sahab Ansari, Zeeshan Qamar, Mazhar, two women Qaiser Jahan and Fatima.