A 4-year-old boy named Suraj has suffered serious injuries on his face following a stray dog attack in Dhanna Purwa village of Bangarmau Assembly constituency in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. When the incident occurred, no family member was at home and only Suraj’s younger brother was present.

Upon learning about the attack, relatives rushed the child to a government hospital in Kanpur where he is currently receiving treatment. Villagers have demanded prompt action from the local administration. They said that the stray dog menace has grown exponentially in the area. The attack on Suraj has left residents shaken. Many of the residents now fear for the safety of their children. Locals said that in recent months, the stray dog problem has worsened and urgent measures are needed to prevent such tragedies in the future.

This is the second incident in less than a week in Bangarmau tehsil. Around three days ago, 3-year-old Vikas was attacked by a stray dog in Mahalpur Chahalha village when he was returning from school. Reportedly, the dog attacked Vikas and bit his face, ear and hand. Upon hearing his screams, his parents and locals rushed to his rescue and somehow managed to rescue him. However, Vikas was seriously injured by that time.

He was immediately rushed to CHC where he was given an anti-rabies injection and first aid. However, considering his serious injuries, he was referred to a higher centre. Vikas was taken to a private hospital in Kanpur where he received 15 stitches and is under observation at the hospital. Locals said that the same dog has attacked several people but the administration has failed to respond. They demanded the removal of the aggressive dogs from the village.

