Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Chamoli, several feared missing

There have been several incidents of cloudburst in the northernmost part of India this year, and another such incident has taken place in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Tharali Tehsil in Chamoli suffered the cloudburst leading to massive damages.

Tharali market area and the Tharali tehsil complex in the region have been heavily covered by debris following the cloudburst and several people are feared missing following the incident.

Many residential and commercial areas have also been buried following the cloudburst.

The sudden outpour of rain has also led to road blockages in several areas, including the Tharali-Gwaldam road and the Tharali-Sagwada road.

