Jammu & Kashmir cloud burst: 46 feared dead as floods strike Kishtwar

A massive cloudburst struck the Chosoti area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, August 14. At least 46 persons have been feared dead in the incident.

The cloudburst in the area caused a flash flood, and caused heavy damage in the area. There was a big gathering of crowd in the area as it is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra.

Rescue operations are currently underway, and officials fear the death toll may rise as efforts continue. An official confirmation on the casualties is still awaited.

The Meteorological Centre based out of Srinagar has issued an alert indicating further moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by brief intense showers, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds across many parts of Jammu & Kashmir.