Varanasi: Case filed against Anurag Kashyap for his remark about ‘urinating on Brahmins’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been in the eye of a storm following his comments against the Brahmin community on Instagram. In his tirade against the Brahmins, Kashyap wrote, “I will urinate on Brahmins, any problem?”. Now, a case has been filed against Anurag Kashyap in Varanasi over his offensive remark.

The FIR was lodged at Bhelupur police station in Varanasi by local resident Govind Chaturvedi. In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that Kashyap had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community with a divisive remark shared on his official social media handles, including Instagram. He further added that the statement had sparked outrage within the Brahmin community and appeared to be a deliberate attempt to insult Sanatan Dharma.

The case has been filed under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has issued an apology via his X account where he acknowledged that he crossed a line with his hate comment against the Brahmins.

Anurag Kashyap wrote, “I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line. I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community, a community that has had many individuals who have been a part of my life, who are still a part of it, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to it. Today, all of them are hurt by my words. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I deeply respect have been hurt by the way I spoke in that moment of anger.”