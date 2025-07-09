On 9th July, a video of 44-year-old Trinamool Congress functionary, Prateek Kumar Dey, went viral on social media, where he was seen getting a young woman to massage his head inside Sonarpur College. Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya slammed the incident and called it yet another example of the toxic, predator-friendly culture fostered under Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, in the state.

Predators get promoted in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal!



Meet Prateek Kumar Dey — a 44-year-old so-called “student leader” of Trinamool Congress at Sonarpur College, caught on camera getting a new female student to massage his head inside the college campus!



But this predator isn’t… pic.twitter.com/3PQOprlcIA — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 8, 2025

In a social media post on X, Malviya revealed that Dey holds several posts within the TMC ecosystem, including coordinator of TMCP at Sonarpur College, president of Rajpur Town Youth Congress, and president of the TMC Youth Wing in Sonarpur South. Locals allege Dey was planted by TMC MLA Lovely Maitra and earlier faced police complaints from TMC’s own councillor Papia Haldar for harassment. No action was taken.

BJP has questioned the silence of the party’s top leadership, saying if female TMC leaders are ignored, ordinary women in Bengal’s colleges stand no chance.