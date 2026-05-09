Street justice after 15 years? Viral videos show locals in West Bengal publicly thrashing TMC leaders

The fall of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal on 4th May this year brought respite to the lives of common Bengalis. The public had faced torture, abuse, harassment and intimidation from party leaders and their goons for the past 15 years. After the humiliating defeat of TMC in the 2026 Vidhan Sabha election, Bengalis took to the streets for retribution.

In multiple videos that have surfaced on social media, the common people were seen thrashing TMC workers and leaders. In Shantiniketan, locals thrashed a Trinamool Congress spokesperson named Jamshed Ali in broad daylight. He was thrown to the ground, punched and kicked by aggrieved people.

TMC goon Jamshed Ali who were threaten Hindu before election beaten by local people in Shantiniketan pic.twitter.com/wiOxPjIhyB — IronHeart (@iron_heart9) May 5, 2026

On Tuesday (5th May), the public thrashed TMC leader Shymal Mitra in Howrah. He was slapped multiple times and then punched in the face.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay

In Bizpur, the locals thrashed followers of Trinamool Congress candidate Subodh Adhikari, who were involved in post-poll violence.

Screengrab of the tweet by Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay

Angry locals also vandalised the party office of Trinamool Congress Ranjit Bose in Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district. They could be seen breaking the rear windshield and windows of a car.

Angry locals vandalized TMC goon Ranjit Bose’s office and house, unleashing all their anger at once.

He had taken cut money from locals by promising to arrange factory jobs for them, and also used to collect money from them on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/CN8tqpLp8a — IronHeart (@iron_heart9) May 6, 2026

In another video, the public could be seen throwing a Trinamool Congress leader from the first floor of the building.

Screengrab of the tweet

From these videos, it became evident that the public were miffed with Trinamool Congress workers and their party leaders.