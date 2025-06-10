Wajahat Khan, complainant in Sharmistha Panoli’s case, denied bail in case of derogatory comments against Hindu deities

On Tuesday, June 10, a Kolkata Court rejected the bail plea filed by Wajahat Khan in the case of his derogatory comments against Hindu deities. Notably, Wajahat is the same man who registered a complaint against influencer Sharmistha Panoli calling her video against Pakistan ‘blasphemous’.

The FIR was registered against Wajahat Khan on June 1, and he had gone into hiding after that. He was finally arrested on June 8 following multiple summons and raids. He is accused of spreading hate speech and hurting religious sentiments through his social media accounts.

A complaint filed by the Shree Ram Swabhiman Parishad accused him of using sexually explicit language and slurs like “rapist cultures” and “urine drinkers” to describe Hindus, demanding his prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Earlier, Wajahat had filed a complaint against Sharmistha which led to her arrest by Kolkata Police.