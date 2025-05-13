War against left wing terrorism: 31 Maoists found dead along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

During the past few months, India has stepped up its war against the left wing terrorists operating within India. Multiple operations have been launched to destroy the core of Maoists terrorising Indian population in states like Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Now, Chhattisgarh police has shared that they have recovered bodies of 31 suspected Maoists in the dense forests surrounding the Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Notably, Karregutta hills is awash with Naxals and Indian security forces have been trying to weed them out from there.

Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said that detailed information regarding the operation will be shared during a press briefing in Bijapur on Wednesday, May 14.