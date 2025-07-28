We have now picked Sudarshan Chakra: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

On Monday, July 28, Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, opened the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon session. During his speech, Rajnath Singh emphasised that the operation was an unqualified success.

During his address, the Defence Minister highlighted that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture any territory. The purpose was to destroy the terror network nurtured by Pakistan, and the purpose was fulfilled.

Rajnath Singh also said that no important Indian asset was damaged by Pakistan during the operation.

He also said that we have learned from Lord Krishna that we can forgive 100 mistakes of Shishupal but after that we have to pick up the Sudarshan Chakra. He added that they have now picked up the Sudarshan Chakra.