West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee loses Bhabanipur to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

In a stunning political upset, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her home turf of Bhabanipur to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,000 votes. After the final round of counting, Adhikari secured 73,463 votes, while Banerjee trailed with 58,349, marking one of the most significant blows to the Trinamool Congress in recent years.

With this victory, Adhikari has etched his name in Bengal’s political history as the first BJP leader to defeat Banerjee twice. Her first loss to him came in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections, making this Bhabanipur defeat not just electoral, but symbolic of a shifting political tide in the state.