West Bengal: Court convicts Saddam Hossain and his aides, who burnt Hindu mother-daughter duo alive, sentences them to life imprisonment

More than 5 years after a Hindu mother-daughter duo was burnt alive in West Bengal’s Haldia, a sessions court on Friday (1st August) has found one Saddam Hossain and his 3 aides guilty of murder. All of them have been sentenced to life imprisonment on Saturday (2nd August).

The case dates back to February 2020. A 40-year-old Rama Dey and her 19-year-old daughter Riya Dey were killed by Hossain and his aides in a pre-meditated manner.

Hossain reportedly had a romantic relationship with both the mother and daughter. Riya Dey wanted the accused to marry her.

The latter thereafter made a devious plan to kill both of them. He invited the mother-daughter duo to their home and spiked their food with sedatives.

After the victims fell unconscious, Hossain and his aides took them to the bank of the Jhikurkhali river and set the mother-daughter duo on fire.

The charred bodies of the victims were spotted by the locals, who promptly notified the police. Rama Dey and Riya Dey were identified by the family members after police posted about them on social media.

The cops launched a probe into the matter and arrested Saddam Hossain and Manzur Alam Mallik. Later, two other accused, namely, Sukdev Das alias Shibu and Aminur Hossain alias Sintu were also apprhended.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 24, 201 and 302. The Sessions court found 4 of them guilty of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.