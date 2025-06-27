West Indies cricket star from Guyana accused of rape and sexual assault by 11 women

An unnamed West Indies men’s cricketer has been accused of several counts of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape by as many as 11 women, SportsMax TV reported. One of the women involved is reportedly a teenager. The cricketer is apparently from Guyana in the Caribbean and is currently a part of the national team setup.

Cricket West Indies hasn’t yet commented on the matter, which came to light after a report from Guyana-based newspaper Kaieteur Sports. The report says that there have been attempts to cover up the allegations. No case has been registered against the West Indies player as yet.

CWI President Kishore Shallow said, “Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time.”