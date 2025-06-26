Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, causes 10-15 trains to divert

A woman from Uttar Pradesh caused a major disruption of railway services when she drove her SUV on railway tracks in Telangana. The woman disrupted the service for close to 2 hours and 10-15 trains had to be diverted due to her actions.

The 13-second video of the 34-year-old woman’s ‘stunt’ has since gone viral on social media.

The woman drove her car on a railway track near Shankarpally in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, sparking panic among the staff and causing train services to either get suspended or diverted.

Railway staff, police, and local residents struggled to bring the woman out of the car. They then tied her hands even as she shouted “open my hands.”