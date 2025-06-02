World Champion D Gukesh comes from behind to beat Magnus Carlsen, the World Number 1 slams the table in frustration

In a stunning turnaround, World Champion D Gukesh came back from a losing position to defeat World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. Gukesh capitalised on a blunder by Carlsen in the end game and registered his first ever win over Carlsen in the classical chess format.

Magnus Carlsen, regarded by many as the greatest ever chess player, was stunned by the result, and banged the table in frustration as the pieces also fell off. However, later, he shook hands with the Indian Grandmaster Gukesh, who looked overwhelmed after finally getting over the line against Carlsen.

BREAKING: 🇮🇳 GM D Gukesh defeats Magnus Carlsen in classical chess for the 1st time at #NorwayChess2025! 🏆🔥

Carlsen blundered under time pressure & stormed off after slamming the table 😳

Gukesh called it "a lucky day"—pure class from the World Champion. ♟️💥#Gukesh #magnus pic.twitter.com/QONiqQ3epA — Dheeren Gajjar (@dheeren_gajjar) June 2, 2025

Magnus Carlsen still leads the table at the Norway Chess with 9.5 points, while Gukesh is 2 points behind in 3rd place with 7.5 points.