X account of Reuters, known for anti-India propaganda, withheld

In a major development on Saturday (5th July), the official X(formerly Twitter) account of Reuters was withheld in India.

“@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand. Learn more,” read a disclaimer on accessing the X account of news agency from India.

According to reports, no official reason has been given so far for blocking the primary X handle of Reuters. The block is region-specific, meaning that the account can be easily accessed outside of India.

🚨 Breaking



News agency Reuter’s account withheld in India pic.twitter.com/EiikPC9aDO — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) July 5, 2025

Interestingly, the website of Reuters as well as other X (formerly Twitter) handles such as ‘Reuters Tech News’, ‘Reuters Fact Check’, ‘Reuters Pictures’ are still accessible in India.

OpIndia has exposed the anti-India propaganda of the global news agency on several occasions (here, here and here) in the past.