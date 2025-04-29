Yet another suicide in Kota: 16-year-old NEET aspirant hangs himself

Kota, the education hub of India, has become notorious for suicides by students who come there to study, The suicides have been common in the city as the students face extreme pressure competing with other students and often succumb to that.

In a similar case, a 16-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) student committed suicide on Thursday, April 24. The student hailed from Bihar’s Katihar, and arrived in Kota only 15 days ago.

Ram Laxman, station house officer (SHO) of Jawahar Nagar police station said, “He was staying in a hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area and was preparing for the NEET at a prominent coaching centre of the city. However, on Tuesday early hours, he died by suicide in his hostel”.

The incident came to light when he did not respond to several knocks on his door by the hostel staff. Later, hostel staff broke open the door only to find him dead.

An investigation has also been launched against Hostel authorities for not installing anti-hanging device on the fans.