Famous video streaming platform YouTube is set to enforce a major shift in its monetisation policy from 15th July 2025. The aim is to restrict earnings for channels producing repetitive, mass-generated, or low-effort videos. The changes to the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) focus on cracking down on content that lacks originality or value.

According to the update published by YouTube on its Support section, creators must ensure their videos are either entertaining or educational, not merely designed to rack up views. Content lifted from other sources must be heavily modified to qualify as original. AI-generated material, templated clickbait and reused voiceovers are likely to be among those affected.

The update read, “In order to monetize as part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), YouTube has always required creators to upload “original” and “authentic” content. On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what “inauthentic” content looks like today.”

Eligibility requirements for monetisation remain unchanged. A creator must have a minimum of 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views to be eligible. However, the impact on existing creators remains uncertain. YouTube is yet to clarify enforcement or penalties.