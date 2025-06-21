YouTuber Akash Banerji peddles dangerous anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about ‘Jews controlling US companies’ amid Israel-Iran conflict

On Friday (20th June), YouTuber Akash Banerjee published a video on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and peddled anti-Semitic tropes and conspiracy theories to claim that Jews control top companies in the United States.

While trying to portray the Jewish State of Israel as the villain, he claimed, “Funding is a small part of Israeli control on the United States.” Akash Banerjee then went on to demonise Jews by claiming that they control the country.

“Big companies like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Blackrock, DE Shaw, PayPal are directly and indirectly under Jewish control. They do not just control America but the rest of the world as well,” he brazened out.

Indian liberal Youtubers now pumping pure poison



Akash Banerjee says big money global corporations are Jewish controlled!



A thumbnail showing US Presidents on puppet strings



Do you realize who these hardcore anti-Semitic tropes cater to?



There needs to be an apology for this. pic.twitter.com/oTwYrzQUaC — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) June 21, 2025

Akash Banerjee, who runs the YouTube channel ‘The DeshBhakt’, further alleged, “Due to strong Jewish connections, these companies have been lobbying for Israel. There have been allegations related to funding as well.”

“However, no one has been able to do anything to these companies. They have a strong hold on the system,” he was heard saying.

Such dangerous, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories became popular during the Nazi regime in Germany. The idea is to categorise Jews as ‘people eyeing world domination’, thereby justifying atrocities perpetrated against them.