YouTuber Akash Banerji peddles dangerous anti-Semitic conspiracy theory about ‘Jews controlling US companies’ amid Israel-Iran conflict

On Friday (20th June), YouTuber Akash Banerjee published a video on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and peddled anti-Semitic tropes and conspiracy theories to claim that Jews control top companies in the United States.

While trying to portray the Jewish State of Israel as the villain, he claimed, “Funding is a small part of Israeli control on the United States.” Akash Banerjee then went on to demonise Jews by claiming that they control the country.

“Big companies like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Blackrock, DE Shaw, PayPal are directly and indirectly under Jewish control. They do not just control America but the rest of the world as well,” he brazened out.

Akash Banerjee, who runs the YouTube channel ‘The DeshBhakt’, further alleged, “Due to strong Jewish connections, these companies have been lobbying for Israel. There have been allegations related to funding as well.”

“However, no one has been able to do anything to these companies. They have a strong hold on the system,” he was heard saying.

Such dangerous, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories became popular during the Nazi regime in Germany. The idea is to categorise Jews as ‘people eyeing world domination’, thereby justifying atrocities perpetrated against them.

