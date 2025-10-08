Popular YouTube personality and social media influencer Mani Meraj was arrested by Anisabad police in Patna following serious allegations made against him by Ghaziabad-based creator Vandana, who is popular online as Vannu De Great.

Vandana has accused Meraj of cheating her, exploiting her, and trying to forcefully convert her to Islam. Police later confirmed that the real name of Mani Meraj is Mohammad Meraj.

Friendship turned into horror

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Mani Meraj and Vandana first met in Delhi in September 2023. Vandana has claimed that Meraj introduced himself as a Sanatani Hindu, wore a kalava, and pretended to be a Hindu. As their friendship grew, the two started working together.

Vandana claimed that one evening, Meraj brought her to a flat in Ghaziabad, where he some toxic substance in her cold drink with something intoxicating. He then apologized for his activity and promised to marry her. When Vandana got pregnant, though, he forced her for abortion.

Forced marriage and conversion claims

Vandana also said that Meraj took her to Bihar on the promise of marriage after two years of friendship. But when she arrived there, she realized that Meraj was already married and Muslim. When she confronted her, he turned aggressive, locked her in a room, snatched her phone, and assaulted her.

As told by Vandana, she was compelled to eat beef and was also forced into reciting the Kalma. She said Meraj threatened to kill her if she did not convert to Islam.

Vandana managed to flee Meraj’s home

On 15th September, 2025, Vandana somehow escaped from Meraj’s residence in Bihar and came back to Ghaziabad, where she registered a police complaint. Based on her complaint, Meraj was arrested by the Patna police and brought to Ghaziabad on transit remand.

Investigations showed that Meraj previously worked for his brother’s chicken shop before gaining popularity through social media. He initially gained popularity through obscene and provocative videos on TikTok. Once the app was banned, he moved over to YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, where he continued creating the same content.

Police stated that Meraj’s social media handle has more than 100 objectionable and pornographic videos, and that he has also acted in a couple of Bhojpuri films. Police are now scanning all the details of the case.