Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home Politics Suar MLA and SP leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Assembly
News ReportsPolitics

Suar MLA and SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Abdullah, the son of Rampur MP Azam Khan had allegedly submitted fake documents to show his age as above 25 when he was actually younger. 25 is the minimum age required to be eligible for assembly elections.

OpIndia Staff
Abdullah Azam Khan has been disqualified from the UP assembly
Abdullah Azam Khan (Source: India TV)
Engagements1078

The Allahabad High Court has disqualified senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son and Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in connection with a fake affidavit. He is no longer an elected representative of the State.

On December 16 the court ruled that Abdullah Azam had produced fake documents about his age during the 2017 assembly elections and was underage at the time of elections. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdulla Azam had landed in trouble after the Uttar Pradesh police filed a case of forgery against them. The police filed a case against the father-son duo following the directive by a Rampur court.

The case pertains to Abdulla Azam allegedly submitting a fake affidavit during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, in order to conceal his true age. The election was won by Abdulla from the Suar seat in Rampur.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Azam Khan’s son and Suar MLA Abdullah detained by UP Police for obstructing raids at University

Soon after the election, former BSP minister Kazim Ali Khan who is also known as Naved Mia, filed a case against Azam Khan and Abdullah, alleging their attempt to submit fake documents to prove that Abdulla was aged above 25 years. 25 is the minimum age required to contest either assembly or Lok Sabha elections. Abdulla’s father Azam Khan was dragged into this matter by the BSP leader by alleging that the latter too was involved in the forgery.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Azam Khan news, Azam Khan son, Azam Khan wife

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,289FansLike
204,452FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com