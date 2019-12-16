The Allahabad High Court has disqualified senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son and Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in connection with a fake affidavit. He is no longer an elected representative of the State.

On December 16 the court ruled that Abdullah Azam had produced fake documents about his age during the 2017 assembly elections and was underage at the time of elections. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdulla Azam had landed in trouble after the Uttar Pradesh police filed a case of forgery against them. The police filed a case against the father-son duo following the directive by a Rampur court.

The case pertains to Abdulla Azam allegedly submitting a fake affidavit during the 2017 UP Assembly elections, in order to conceal his true age. The election was won by Abdulla from the Suar seat in Rampur.

Soon after the election, former BSP minister Kazim Ali Khan who is also known as Naved Mia, filed a case against Azam Khan and Abdullah, alleging their attempt to submit fake documents to prove that Abdulla was aged above 25 years. 25 is the minimum age required to contest either assembly or Lok Sabha elections. Abdulla’s father Azam Khan was dragged into this matter by the BSP leader by alleging that the latter too was involved in the forgery.