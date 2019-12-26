Thursday, December 26, 2019
Fake News peddlers again lie about Amruta Fadnavis, claim Axis Bank wrongly benefited due to her being wife of former Maharashtra CM

It is entirely up to the Maharashtra Government to decide whether they wish to continue employing the services of Axis Bank or not but for political hacks to make dubious allegations against those perceived as political opponents is disingenuous.

Amruta Fadnavis, VP Axis Bank, is also wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is an accomplished woman in her own right. She is the Vice President of Axis Bank and she assumed that position on 31st October, 2014. An allegation that has been made time and again, without any evidence, is that the Maharashtra Police’s salary accounts were transferred to the Axis Bank during her tenure as VP.

The same baseless allegation was repeated by Gaurav Pandhi, a ‘political activist’ close to the Congress party. He shared a news report by the Mumbai Mirror to peddle the narrative, which said that the Maharashtra government was only now considering a move to the State Bank of India for the same.

The same lie was spread by compulsive hatemonger Nikhil Wagle, who is known to harbour a deep seated casteist hatred against Brahmins.

People associated with the Congress party want the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to investigate the matter.

The allegations, obviously, could not be further from the truth. The Axis Bank has been managing the salary accounts for the Mumbai Police since March 2005, at least six months before Devendra Fadnavis even married Amruta Fadnavis and over nine years before the BJP leader’s wife became Vice President at the bank. Therefore, to claim that it was the Fadnavis Government in Maharashtra that transferred the salary accounts to the Axis Bank because Amruta Fadnavis is the VP of it is a clear and malicious lie and a political attack that has no basis in truth.

PTI report from August 2019

The PTI report mentioned above says while quoting a senior official of Mumbai Police, “The bank also has the salary accounts of employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Urban Development Department of the state government and the Charity Commissioner’s office for long, he said. The state government decided to disburse the salaries through nationalised and private banks in 2005, and UTI Bank was among the 16 banks selected for this purpose, he said. In 2007, UTI Bank changed its name to Axis Bank.”

It is entirely up to the Maharashtra Government to decide whether they wish to continue employing the services of Axis Bank or not but for political hacks to make dubious allegations against those perceived as political opponents is disingenuous. Quite clearly, it is a flight of fantasy to claim that Axis Bank ended up handling the salary accounts of Mumbai Police due to Amruta Fadnavis’ relationship with the former Maharashtra CM. The Axis Bank has been handling it since even before the two were even married.

