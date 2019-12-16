Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check BoomLive wrongly 'fact-checks' OpIndia on 'Hinduon se azaadi' slogan video. Watch the Jamia Nagar protests where communal slogans were raised
Fact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-Check

BoomLive wrongly ‘fact-checks’ OpIndia on ‘Hinduon se azaadi’ slogan video. Watch the Jamia Nagar protests where communal slogans were raised

BoomLive, while targeting OpIndia in its 'fact-check' does not even mention that the article we are talking about and the accompanying video is shot at Jamia Nagar and not at AMU as they have constantly maintained in their article. 

OpIndia Staff
BoomLive wrongly 'fact-checks' OpIndia to further propaganda
Engagements1730

‘Fact-checking’ website BoomLive wrongly ‘fact-checked’ OpIndia and said that OpIndia had wrongly claimed that the student-protestors at Jamia Nagar near Jamia Millia Islamia were shouting slogans where they were demanding ‘azaadi’ from Hindus. BoomLive was ‘fact-checking’ a sloganeering video from Aligarh Muslim University which was first published on 12th December where a mob was heard saying ‘Hindutva ki kabr khudegi, AMU ki chhati par’ (a grave of Hindutva will be dug on AMU campus).

The above video one can hear the mob chanting they will dig graves of Hindutva, Savarkar, BJP, Brahmanvaad and Jaativaad on the campus of AMU.

While many had misheard ‘Hindutva’ as ‘Hinduon’ and shared as such, BoomLive decided to fact-check the same. BoomLive in its fact-check does not mention that the AMU video is not from yesterday but quite possibly from last week.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Now, the video OpIndia had shared was from the protests that took place in Jamia Nagar, New Delhi on Sunday. OpIndia has specifically mentioned that in the video uploaded on YouTube as well as in the article.

At around 6 seconds into the video which was shot at Jamia Nagar and not AMU (please note, BoomLive), one can hear the bespectacled goon shout how they will take ‘azaadi’ from Modi, Amit Shah and Hindus(emphasis added for benefit of BoomLive).

BoomLive, while targeting OpIndia in its ‘fact-check’ does not even mention that the article we are talking about and the accompanying video is shot at Jamia Nagar and not at AMU as they have constantly maintained in their article.

BoomLive is paid and empowered by Facebook to ‘spot fake news’ and they are busy indulging in propaganda.

Iron Man rolling eyes at irony.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:hinduon se azaadi video, hinduon se azadi video, hinduon se azaadi amu video

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,289FansLike
204,452FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com