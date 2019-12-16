Wednesday, December 18, 2019
‘Just because they are students, they can’t take law into their hands,’ CJI Bobde tells petitioners seeking judicial inquiry in Jamia incident

Justice Bobde was also of the opinion that there was little the Court could do as it is a law and order situation for the police to handle. He also observed that "both the sides have acted in a certain way".

OpIndia Staff
Justice SA Bobde appointed as the next CJI of India
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, image via Indialegallive.com
CJI S.A. Bobde on Monday agreed to hear the plea for a judicial inquiry into the Police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. However, he did so on the condition that the violent protests and arson ceases to occur. Advocate Colin Gonsalves, the founder of the Human Rights Law Network that has received funds from George Soros’ Open Society Insititute and the European Union, appeared in the Court seeking a judicial intervention.

The Chief Justice said, “We know how the rioting takes place…we are aware of the rights and we will decide on the rights but not amidst all this rioting…The court cannot be forced to decide anything only because some people decide to throw stones outside…this court cannot be bullied…law cannot be taken into their hands just because they are students…we will hear and see what can be done only when things cool down, with a calm frame of mind…”

Delhi Police entered the Jamia Milia Islamia University last night to flush out the protesting students. In Uttar Pradesh, the Police carried out similar action against ‘protesters’ who had holed themselves up inside the Aligarh Muslim University. The students had pelted stones at the Police which forced the Police to retaliate.

Jamia Millia Islamia University, which had already seen violent protests earlier, found itself in thick of violence once again. At Jamia Nagar in Delhi where the university is located, Jihadist slogans were raised. The so-called ‘protesters’ raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’ and ‘Chheen ke lengey Azadi’ and ‘Ladh ke lengey Azadi’. The slogans translate to ‘Freedom from Hindus’, ‘We will fight for freedom’. Given the violence that was witnessed, the ‘fight’ cannot be interpreted as a non-violent ‘fight’ alone.

