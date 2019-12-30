Social networking giant Facebook has blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)’s Radio Pakistan over violation of community guidelines and spreading fake news on Kashmir. As per Facebook, it violated Community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisation.

Facebook Administration blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) news bulletins for spreading #fake propaganda on #Kashmir. FB said bulletins go against ‘community standards on dangerous individuals & organisations’. pic.twitter.com/RXdskNuOLF — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) December 30, 2019

As per Republic, Radio Pakistan was live-streaming fake news on ‘atrocities, curfew and military lockdown in Kashmir’ when Facebook realised that it was spreading fake news. Facebook then stopped the live streaming and blocked it. Facebook has not only blocked today’s live streaming but also removed several posts of Radio Pakistan which hailed terrorists like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa and called them ‘martyrs’.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Citing sources, Republic further added that Pakistan Army has set up fake news units and hired youth to make fake posts on Kashmir globally.