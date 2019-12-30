Monday, December 30, 2019
Home Social Media Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan for spreading fake news on Kashmir and violating community standards on dangerous individuals and organisation
News ReportsSocial Media

Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan for spreading fake news on Kashmir and violating community standards on dangerous individuals and organisation

Facebook has not only blocked today's live streaming but also removed several posts of Radio Pakistan which hailed terrorists like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa and called them 'martyrs'.

OpIndia Staff
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan
Engagements45

Social networking giant Facebook has blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)’s Radio Pakistan over violation of community guidelines and spreading fake news on Kashmir. As per Facebook, it violated Community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisation.

As per Republic, Radio Pakistan was live-streaming fake news on ‘atrocities, curfew and military lockdown in Kashmir’ when Facebook realised that it was spreading fake news. Facebook then stopped the live streaming and blocked it. Facebook has not only blocked today’s live streaming but also removed several posts of Radio Pakistan which hailed terrorists like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa and called them ‘martyrs’.

Radio Pakistan post on Zakir Musa’s ‘martyrdom’ removed by Facebook

- Ad - - article resumes -

Citing sources, Republic further added that Pakistan Army has set up fake news units and hired youth to make fake posts on Kashmir globally.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:facebook blocks radio pakistan, radio pakistan facebook, radio pakistan fake news

Big Story

Aligarh: Jamia Urdu registrar and OSD accused of threatening to kill an employee if he does not convert to Islam, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Kamal Singh, who works as gardener supervisor at Jamia Urdu Aligarh, has accused the educational institute's registrar and officer on special duty (OSD) of trying to forcefully convert his religion to Islam.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Habib

Not Abul Kalam Azad, quote Godse: Leftist historian Irfan Habib tries to physically heckle Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan over CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing 'aarti' while watching a show

Viral video: Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he smashed his TV set when he saw his child doing ‘aarti’ while watching a show

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

Congress releases video to show how police manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, proves it was her goons that heckled lady police officer

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -
Who is Andrea D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed', the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Who is Andrea D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’, the panelist in viral Times Now clip embarrassing herself

Jhankar Mohta -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi emerge as NCP, Congress upset over Shiv Sena taking credit for farm loan waiver

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist brazens out heckling of Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan by pseudo liberal Irfan Habib

NDTV journalist defends the shameless heckling of Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan by leftist historian Irfan Habib, calls Khan “opportunistic”

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,047FansLike
210,888FollowersFollow
145,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com