Almost a month after the charred body of a veterinary doctor was recovered from Shamshabad, Hyderabad, another similar incident has emerged from Khunti district adjacent to Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday recovered a half-burnt body of a 33-year-old pregnant woman near Tiril Toli in Kalamati village, in Khunti, Ranchi, Jharkhand. As soon as the news spread SDPO Ashish Kumar Mahali and the station in-charge of Khunti, Jaideep Toppo reached the spot. The police took the body of the deceased and sent it to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem.

Police are suspecting that the pregnant woman might have been murdered after being raped and thereafter burnt and dumped in the nearby field by the perpetrator.

Police said that the body has been identified as that of Vineeta Tirkey alias Anjali. Vineeta had been living with a man named Munsif Khan in Mahavir Nagar falling under Argoda police station limits of ​​Ranchi. Police detained Munsif Khan for interrogation after he came to identify the body after the picture of the half-charred body went viral on social media.

It is being alleged that the Vineeta’s partner Munsif Khan had not approached the police after she went missing on Wednesday, arousing suspicion of he being behind the crime.

The headman of the Fuddi Zilla Panchayat, Herrmann Toppo, said that some people were going towards the fields around 9 am on Thursday when they came across the charred body. They immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

SP Ashutosh Shekhar informed that prima facie investigation revealed that the woman was murdered elsewhere and was later brought and dumped at the spot. In order to eliminate the woman’s identity, the perpetrator must have wrapped the body of the deceased in plastic and thereafter burnt it, said the SP.

The SP also maintained that the possibility of whether the woman was raped or was pregnant could not be ascertained unless the post mortem report testified it. He, however, did not rule out the possibility of either.

The woman was living with Munsif Khan after separating from her husband. She is survived by two children.

Urging the police to take quick action against the perpetrator, the village headman said that the Jharkhand police should also punish the accused involved in this incident in a similar manner in which the Hyderabad Police punished the accused in the veterinary doctor rape and murder case.