The attack by left-liberals on Kerala governor Arif Mohmmad Khan for his support to the Citizenship Amendment Act continues as he was heckled by historian Irfan Habib at an event in Kerala today. The left-leaning historian tried to physically disrupt the speech of the governor, even as people in the audience shouted slogans against the governor.

The incident happened at the inaugural meeting of the 80th session of the Indian History Congress held at Kannur University in Kerala today. According to tweets posted by the official Twitter account of the Kerala governor, Irfan Habib had made some points on the CAA. After that, the governor tried to address those points during his address, but at that time Habib rose from his seat and tried to physically stop the governor from speaking.

Shri #IrfanHabib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon’ble Governor’s right to quote #MaulanaAbdulKalamAzad, shouting that he should quote Godse.He pushed Hon’ble Governor’s ADC&SecurityOfficer, who prevented his unseemly gesture #IndianHistoryCongress pic.twitter.com/P7hA2HZQg8 — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) December 28, 2019

Irfan Habib also objected to Arif Mohammad Khan quoting Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and said that the governor should quote Nathuram Godse instead. To this, the governor replied, “is Maulana Azad your personal property? He is ours.” The historian even pushed the governor’s ADC and security officer, who had tried to prevent him from reaching Khan.

As the governor was being heckled on the stage, people in the audience started shouting slogans against him. Shockingly, the police remained a mute spectator to this hooliganism by the historian, which is also a huge security issue.

“Let these people know they can’t shout me down. If I heard them quietly, they must hear me quietly,” Arif Mohmmad Khan said even as several people from the audience were shouting at him. He added that he has the right to respond to issues raised before him. “You will decide whom should I quote?”, he said responding to demands that he should not quote Azad and should quote Godse.

The governor said that he was duty bound to respond to the points made by his previous speakers and defend and protect the constitution, but trying to disrupt his speech from stage and audience due to intolerance towards different opinion is undemocratic.

Earlier, Kerala Congress revoked the invitation sent to the governor to attend the commemoration of former Kerala CM K Karunakaran, following his support for the CAA.