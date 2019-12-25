Far-Left propagandist Arundhati Roy tells people to lie during NPR, says ‘shouldn’t give this government 4 more years’

Far-Left Activist Arundhati Roy, who is infamous for her support towards the Jihad in Kashmir and Naxals across the country, has now come out and suggested that people should lie during the National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

Listen in to the controversial statement made by Arundhati Roy over the NPR. | #LutyensSabotageNPRPlot pic.twitter.com/laracVndbJ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 25, 2019

Arundhati Roy said, “Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won’t ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC. But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name–like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as seven racecourse road and let’s fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversion. We were not born for lathis and bullets.”

It is unclear by what she means when she says people should not give the democratically elected government of India the five years that it is due. But the intent of her comments is clear when she says that “we need multiple subversion”.

Her comments appear consistent with the deliberate agenda we have witnessed in recent days when far-left activists have tried to whitewash the Muslim mob violence that was unleashed across the country in wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act and instead, blamed the Police for trying everything they can to stop it.

During an interview to ANI, Amit Shah clarified that no one’s citizenship will be revoked if their name is not included in the NPR. He said it is completely different from the NRC. He also iterated that NPR and NRC derive themselves from completely different laws. Shah said that there’s no proof needed for NPR, no documentation is needed from people and it is only for making a register of information.

The Home Minister also reminded the country that the NPR was a flagship initiative of the UPA government in 2010. However, despite the repeated clarifications, it appears that people like Asaduddin Owaisi and Arundhati Roy will not relent on their fearmongering.