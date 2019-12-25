Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Home News Reports Despite repeated clarifications by the govt, Asaduddin Owaisi continues to fear-monger about NPR
News ReportsPolitics

Despite repeated clarifications by the govt, Asaduddin Owaisi continues to fear-monger about NPR

Owaisi said that the NPR is the first step towards the implementation of contentious National Register of Citizens(NRC)

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi continues to mislead people over the NPR
Asaduddin Owaisi(Source:Indianexpress)
Engagements80

In an interview to the ANI news agency last evening, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that there is no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). However, usual suspects like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have continued to stoke fear among people around the NPR.

Accusing Amit Shah of misleading the people of India, Owaisi said that the NPR is the first step towards the implementation of contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC). “When the NPR will be carried out in April 2020, the officer-in-charge seeking information from people will have the discretion of updating ‘doubtful’ if he is unsure about the document furnished by citizens. This will be later used against that citizen in the NRC,” Owaisi said.

Congress leader Ajay Maken too stated that the Home Minister is misdirecting the country by claiming that NPR and NRC are decoupled. “The BJP manifesto says that they will carry out the NRC. The NPR activity is first step in that direction. Congress too carried out the NPR but we kept it limited only to seeking information as per norms set by the United Nations. However, the BJP plans to extend it to be used for NRC as well,” he said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Narendra Modi did not contradict Amit Shah on NRC, liberals are lying because they are desperate to exit the violent protests

Amit Shah also said that the NPR was first devised during the UPA regime and it was in 2010 that the exercise was first conducted. The Home Minister stated further, “The constitutional provision of census of the country is to be done in 10 years. The last census was done in 2011, so the next one is to be in 2021. The census process will begin in April 2020. Then the mapping of the houses will begin. Complete census and NPR will be in 2021.”

The Home Minister had yesterday asserted that there was no need for a debate around the NRC as there is no discussion on it in the Cabinet or the Parliament. Amit Shah also requested the Chief Ministers of Kerala and West Bengal to not stop the initiative. He said, “It will include the poor people who would then get benefits from the Central Govt. They should not take away the benefits extended to the poor.”

With the unwarranted agitation concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act gradually fizzling out as people are made aware of its provisions which in no way affects the citizens of India, regardless of their creed, the opposition leaders appear reluctant in giving up on the turmoil that has stirred in some parts of the country. Perhaps, to this end, despite repeated dismissal by multiple cabinet ministers, the opposition leaders continue to fan paranoia among people regarding NPR.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Muslim mob

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shiv Sainiks beat up man, shave his head forcefully for commenting on Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -

Sonam Kapoor becomes ‘Hindu brown female actor’ when called out for her hypocrisy on sexual harassment at Saudi Arabia concert

OpIndia Staff -

Barkha Dutt’s sister Bahar Dutt caught in plagiarism row, latter denies the allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap plugs a mis-translation of Hitler's speech to demean PM Modi's "hate me, not India" remark: Here is the truth

Anurag Kashyap shares fake video to prove Modi’s ‘hate me, not India’ remark same as Hitler’s: Here is the truth

Nupur J Sharma -

“Hum kagaz nahin dikhayenge, but please bring valid ID proof to attend our concert”: Netizens mock #MeToo accused ‘comedian’ Varun Grover’s anti-NRC poem

OpIndia Staff -
Aaditya Thackeray condones his party members' thuggish behaviour, calls the victim as "low life troll"

Aaditya Thackeray terms the man who was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers as ‘nasty low life troll’, doesn’t condemn behaviour by party men

OpIndia Staff -

“Hinduon ke saath khilwad kiya gaya hai”: Watch as Muslim mob vandalises a Hanuman temple during anti-CAA riots in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police asks abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi to calm down after she loses her cool when they put her on ‘Watch list CAA Protests’ on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian air conditioner technician was arrested by Saudi officials for his post calling for building of a Ram Temple in Mecca

Karnataka man arrested in Dammam, Saudi Arabia for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post calling for a Ram Mandir in Mecca

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,398FansLike
208,500FollowersFollow
139,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com