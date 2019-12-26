West Bengal: Hindu activist murdered in Nadia, ‘killed because he refused to join TMC’, says family

A 27-year-old youth, worker of the Hindu Jagaran Manch (HJM), an offshoot of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was murdered and his body was found with injuries on his head and neck a little distance away from his home at Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal, and the family has blamed TMC for the youth’s murder.

According to reports by PTI, the man’s body and his bike were found at the spot at around 11 pm on December 24, Tuesday.

The family said that the victim left the house in a hurry on receiving a phone call. Later the family rushed to the spot after being informed that his body has been found near the local primary school in their area.

The family claims that the murder was pre-planned. The victim’s elder brother said that local Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers had asked his younger brother to join their party and was murdered as he refused to comply with their demand.

Police informed that an investigation into the death has been launched.

Hindu Jagran Manch is an Indian Hindu activist group affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It focuses on activism against religious conversion and works for the reconversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism.

West Bengal has always been a hotbed for political violence where TMC goons at the behest of their supremo Mamata Banerjee have been resorting to extreme violence. Recently, an RSS activist and a school teacher named Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area in full public view.

In yet, another spine chilling incident, Bandhu Prakash Pal, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, his pregnant wife and their six-year-old son were found murdered by unknown miscreants in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on October 10.

Reportedly, Bandhu Prakash was a school teacher who worked in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary School. He also worked as an insurance agent in the locality.