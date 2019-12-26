Thursday, December 26, 2019
Home Crime West Bengal: Hindu activist murdered in Nadia, 'killed because he refused to join TMC', says family
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics

West Bengal: Hindu activist murdered in Nadia, ‘killed because he refused to join TMC’, says family

Hindu Jagran Manch is an Indian Hindu activist group affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It focuses on activism against religious conversion and works for the reconversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Hindu Jagran Manch Worker murdered in Nadia, 'killed because he refused to join TMC', claims family
Mamata Banerjee, Symbol of TMC
Engagements324

A 27-year-old youth, worker of the Hindu Jagaran Manch (HJM), an offshoot of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was murdered and his body was found with injuries on his head and neck a little distance away from his home at Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal, and the family has blamed TMC for the youth’s murder.

According to reports by PTI, the man’s body and his bike were found at the spot at around 11 pm on December 24, Tuesday.

The family said that the victim left the house in a hurry on receiving a phone call. Later the family rushed to the spot after being informed that his body has been found near the local primary school in their area.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The family claims that the murder was pre-planned. The victim’s elder brother said that local Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers had asked his younger brother to join their party and was murdered as he refused to comply with their demand.

Read: West Bengal: Another party worker killed in Nadia, ‘Debnath shot dead by TMC criminals’, says BJP

Police informed that an investigation into the death has been launched.

Hindu Jagran Manch is an Indian Hindu activist group affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It focuses on activism against religious conversion and works for the reconversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism.

West Bengal has always been a hotbed for political violence where TMC goons at the behest of their supremo Mamata Banerjee have been resorting to extreme violence. Recently, an RSS activist and a school teacher named Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area in full public view.

Read: West Bengal: BJP worker seriously injured after being shot by TMC goons for chanting Jai Shri Ram

In yet, another spine chilling incident, Bandhu Prakash Pal, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, his pregnant wife and their six-year-old son were found murdered by unknown miscreants in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on October 10.

Reportedly, Bandhu Prakash was a school teacher who worked in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary School. He also worked as an insurance agent in the locality.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:political murder bengal, bengal political violence, mamata banerjee news, west bengal news, west bengal updates

Big Story

Rana Ayyub accuses UP cops of Islamophobia after anti-CAA Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop violence by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Rana Ayyub accuses UP govt of Islamophobia after Muslim rioters die in police efforts to stop Muslim mob violence
Fake news peddler Rana Ayyub labelled Police action to curb anti-CAA mob violence as an 'anti-Muslim carnage'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

195,706FansLike
209,186FollowersFollow
140,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com