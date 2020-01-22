Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Home Politics Aam Aadmi Party triggers the most juvenile election campaign ahead of Delhi elections: Here is how AAP manages to descend to newer levels of...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

Aam Aadmi Party triggers the most juvenile election campaign ahead of Delhi elections: Here is how AAP manages to descend to newer levels of stupidity

As we get closer to polling, one hopes that Delhi gets the government it deserves.

OpIndia Staff
AAP triggers the most juvenile social media campaigns in the Delhi assembly elections
Arvind Kejriwal(Source: dnaindia.com)
Engagements202

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Indian political parties have revved up their social media efforts to propagate their ideology, canvass online support, mobilise public opinion and discredit rival parties. With elections just days away, political parties are leaving no stone unturned in luring potential voters. Aggressive social media campaigns are commissioned to influence and shape voter psyche.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party has presided over one of the most cringe-worthy political campaigns of all times. Since the party had no significant achievement to its name in the last 5 years, it has resorted to sharing Whatsappworthy spoofs and memes to take a sly dig on their opponents. As the election dates are approaching, the gradual crescendo of Aam Aadmi Party’s stupidity is reaching newer heights.

Recently the official Twitter handle of AAP shared a spoof of an instance from popular Bollywood movie Taare Zameen Par where Aamir Khan has an animated conversation with protagonist Ishaan’s family. In the parody version, Aamir Khan is seen criticising BJP for the lack of leadership and deriding BJP supporters for supporting BJP.

- Ad - - article resumes -

AAP talks about water being made available free despite the fact that Delhi water continues to remain toxic.

Earlier, AAP had appropriated a popular advertisement of cement brand to assert Kejriwal’s resilience. The altered version shared by AAP shows an overbearing government officer as Amit Shah who is trying to down a building that is branded as “KejriWall”. The spoof shows how the wall fails to collapse despite repeatedly hit by an outsize metal sphere labelled as fake cases and CBI inquiry.

However, as this social media user pointed out, they cleverly skipped the part where towards the end everyone ignored ‘the wall’.

In another spoof from the movie Baahubali, the antagonist, Bhalal Dev and his father are seen distraught to see Arvind Kejriwal emerge as the first choice for voters in Delhi.

AAP received a lot of flak for sharing a meme from Baazigar movie where it showed Shah Rukh Khan as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and a police officer eyeing Kajol as BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

Several Twitter users pointed out the amateurish attempt made by AAP to take a jibe at BJP. They highlighted how in the climax Shah Rukh Khan dies while the police officer watches over.

The social media campaign by AAP exhibits that the party despite being at the helm of affairs in Delhi for the last 5 years has no credible achievement to talk about and is heavily relying on the cheap social media antics to garner support from the masses. The party has no vision for Delhi for the next 5 years, instead, it has sought solace in mocking the opponents and painting its chief Kejriwal as a victim to winkle brownie points from his perpetual victimhood.

Congress, on the other hand, is trying desperately to gain relevance in the Delhi political space which is largely viewed as an electoral duel between the AAP and the BJP. The official Congress Twitter handle a short time ago shared a campaign slogan exhorting people to reclaim “Congress Wali Delhi”. In the literary composition, Congress asserted that all the development that Delhi had seen till date had happened under Congress regimes.

However, while Congress exaggerates its contribution in building Delhi, there is one instance in the campaign song where Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee-led anti-CAA protest from Kolkata is passed off as a one that was carried out by Congress in Delhi.

The fact that Congress had to use an image of Mamata Banerjee-led protest to claim as its own indicates the party’s inability to mobilise people into supporting its cause. It’s no wonder then that, much like everywhere else, the party is staring at a bottomless pit of irrelevance in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

BJP’s Delhi unit, too, has resorted to juvenile ad campaign considering the last time Delhi had a BJP chief minister was back in 1998 when former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took in the reins from BJP’s Sahab Singh Verma mid-term. The BJP has also taken to meme war in these elections and answering fire with fire.

As we get closer to polling, one hopes that Delhi gets the government it deserves.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

West Bengal: Goddess Kali idol broken in Siliguri as thieves try to break into the temple for the 8th time

OpIndia Staff -
As per the information, when devotees reached the temple in the morning to offer their prayers on Tuesday, they found the idol of Goddess Kali broken and lying on the ground.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

Rajnikanth refuses to apologise after complaint filed against him for comments on Periyar: All you need to know about the controversy

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: No loudspeakers for azaan, Allahabad High Court junks plea against no loudspeaker order at 2 mosques

OpIndia Staff -
Soni Razdan claims Afzal Guru was made a 'scapegoat' in the Indian Parliament attacks

Actress Soni Razdan calls terrorist Afzal Guru’s hanging ‘travesty of justice’, insinuates that he was ‘innocent’

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Unable to cope wife’s popularity over social media, man strangulates her and then smashes her face with stone

OpIndia Staff -

From breaking Murthis to Ravana Leela: Periyar’s long history of hatred towards Shri Rama and Sita

OpIndia Staff -
dalit

Dalit youth burnt alive in MP, BJP says Congress shielding accused from ‘minority community’ due to appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

Multi-crore e-ticketing racket run by madarsa-educated self-taught software developer with suspected terror funding links busted

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Couple’s wedding called off after groom’s father elopes with bride’s mother, families file missing persons report

Jhankar Mohta -
Kangana slammed Saif Ali Khan's statement claiming there was 'no 'concept of India till the British gave it one'

If there was no ‘Bharat’ then what was Mahabharat? Kangana smashes Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no concept of India’ argument

OpIndia Staff -
ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

ED arrests CC Thampi, through whom not just Robert Vadra but even Rahul Gandhi had a connection with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Read details

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,378FansLike
223,091FollowersFollow
162,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com