Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Delhi elections: Congress campaign song passes off Mamata Banerjee-led protest march from Kolkata as Congress protest in Delhi

Amusingly enough, relations between Mamata Banerjee and Congress have soured of late, with the TMC chief recently taking a sly dig at the Congress on its call for a strike against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

OpIndia Staff
In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, all political parties are launching aggressive political campaigns to lure voters in their favour. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has resorted to using cringeworthy memes to assert Kejriwal’s dominance in the upcoming state elections, the Congress party has come up with a rather risible campaign song to woo Delhi residents.

The leitmotif of the campaign song is Congress’ past contributions in developing Delhi and providing it with a favourable recognition across the world. In the literary composition, Congress presumptuously asserts that Delhi was transformed into a glorious city under Congress rule and that the present government had Delhi in ruins.

The campaign song, whose theme is to reclaim “Congress wali Delhi”, takes a dig at the incumbent AAP government for rendering Delhi poisonous while simultaneously aggrandising the situation of the capital when it was governed by Congress governments.

However, while Congress exaggerates its contribution in building Delhi, there is one instance in the campaign song where Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee-led anti-CAA protest from Kolkata is passed off as a one that was carried out by Congress in Delhi.

The image used by Congress in their campaign song for the upcoming state assembly elections in Delhi is from December 16, 2019, when the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took out a rally against the legislation of the law that grants citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

As can be seen in the above snap, there is a poster attached to one of the poles in far-right that had Mamata Banerjee’s picture printed on it with the message “No CAB No NRC”.

Amusingly enough, relations between Mamata Banerjee and Congress have soured of late, with the TMC chief recently taking a sly dig at the Congress on its call for a strike against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act. “People who don’t have any political existence in the state are trying to ruin its economy by pursuing “cheap politics” of strikes,” Mamata had said.

Congress’ campaign song dwelled too much in the past without providing any concrete measures or roadmap to be adopted by the party if it is elected back to power. The fact that Congress had to use an image of Mamata Banerjee-led protest to claim as its own indicates the party’s inability to mobilise people into supporting its cause. It’s no wonder than that, much like everywhere else, the party is staring at an abyss of irrelevance in the Delhi political arena.

