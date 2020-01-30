Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home News Reports Actor Karanvir Bohra detained at Delhi Airport for traveling to Nepal without valid documents, blames Air India and others for not reading rules
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media

Actor Karanvir Bohra detained at Delhi Airport for traveling to Nepal without valid documents, blames Air India and others for not reading rules

Karanvir Bohra was carrying only Aadhaar card which is not a valid document for Indians to go to Nepal

OpIndia Staff
Karanvir
Engagements170

Actor Karanvir Bohra was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for not carrying proper identification documents to travel to Nepal. Karanvir himself informed the same by posting a tweet on Twitter today. He said that he was ‘deported’ at Delhi airport on his away to Nepal as he was only carrying his Aadhaar card. He also blamed Air India for this, as the airlines had allowed him to travel to Delhi from Mumbai on Aadhaar card as ID proof.

Karanvir Bohra tagged the external affairs ministry in his tweet, apart from Air India and the Indian Embassy in Nepal. His tweet caused outrage among some people. MTV host Raghu Ram called it bizarre that Aadhar card is not allowed. He also asked, “how come there is NO info about these confusing travel doc requirements?”

Others said that it is ridiculous and highly irresponsible.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Although Karanvir Bohra had to face an unpleasant experience, the fact is that the documents required to travel to Nepal are well known and he was not carrying any of them. Although Nepal allows Indians to visit the country without passport and visa, identification documents are mandatory for Indians.

While Bohra accused Air India of not knowing the rules, actually the Air India has a dedicated page for Indians travelling to Nepal. According to the page, apart from passport, other identification documents like government identity card, voter ID card and some other documents are valid for travelling to Nepal. Most importantly, the list not only does not include Aadhaar, it specifically mentions under it as note that Aadhaar Card (UID) is not acceptable travel document for travel to Nepal and Bhutan, in bold letters. The website of the bureau of immigration also mentions the same, saying that Aadhaar card is not acceptable.

Moreover, the website of the Indian Embassy in Nepal says that only two documents are valid for Indian nationals travelling to Nepal by air, which are valid Indian passport or voter ID. It says that other documents like Aadhaar, Pan Card, Driving License, Indian Embassy Registration are not accepted.

Therefore, the list of documents needed to travel to Nepal is widely available on the public domain, and it is the responsibility of travellers to check the document requirements before travelling to a foreign country, even if there are exemptions for Indians. Moreover, according to an India Today report, Karanvir had a connecting flight from Delhi to Kathmandu, therefore there was no reason for the Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight to not allow him to fly with Aadhaar as it was a domestic flight.

It is important to note that Nepal has exempted the passport requirement for Indian citizens, therefore those travelling to Nepal without passport must have adequate proof that they are Indian citizens. Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship, it is only a proof of residential proof. Foreign nationals living in India can legally obtain Aadhaar card, and that is the reason why it is Aadhaar card is not accepted as an identification document for travelling to Nepal. The same reason applies to why PAN card is not acceptable, as that also does not prove Indian citizenship.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam brought to Delhi, to be investigated by Anti-terror unit

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Delhi's Anti-terror unit will investigate the nexus between arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam and anti-India elements.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ don’t let an ambulance pass

OpIndia Staff -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gopal who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

“Always be prepared”: Manforce Condoms takes a dig on Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, gives tips on how to ‘protect oneself’

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra tries to heckle Arnab Goswami again on return GoAir flight, later gets banned from that airline too

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo bans Kunal Kamra for unruly behaviour, Union Minister asks other airlines to extend the ban on the bully

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -

Into the Islamist’s mind: The role of educated Muslims in Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Plan of Action’

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,370FansLike
226,894FollowersFollow
166,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com