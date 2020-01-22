Firebrand politician, infamous for his “15-min” hate speech inciting violence against Hindus, Akbaruddin Owaisi has made yet another controversial remark while speaking over the CAA-NRC row. Glorifying the Muslim invaders, the junior Owaisi said that the proof that Muslims belong to India is the 800 years of Muslim rule over India.

The communal remark was made by Akbaruddin Owaisi in a political rally in Hyderabad ahead of municipal elections in Telangana. “Muslims are asked to furnish documents to prove their citizenship. I want to tell them that my co-religionists have ruled this country for 800 years. We(Muslims) have controlled and reigned over this country for 800 years. That’s the proof. This country is, shall and always be ours,” Akbaruddin exclaimed.

While exalting the central Asian Muslim marauders who invaded and plundered India for centuries, Owaisi derided PM Modi asking him if his father had built anything in the country as his ancestors did.

“My ancestors have built Charminar, they constructed Mecca Masjid(Hyderabad) as well as Jama Masjid. Qutub Minar was built by them. Even Red Fort, on whose ramparts Prime Minister of this country stands and addresses the nation was built by them. If you are asking for documents from me(Muslims), see Charminar that’s built by my ancestors, not yours. I would like to ask the Prime Minister of India, what has your father built?”

Earlier too, Akbaruddin has been accused of making inflammatory and contentious statements. In 2012, Akbaruddin had dared the central government to remove police for 15 minutes to wipe out 100 crores Hindus in India. In July 2019, Akbaruddin recalled his “15-minutes” remark while launching a scathing attack against the RSS.