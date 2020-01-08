Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

The tragedy of Indian comedy scene is that not only are most of these ‘comedians’ unfunny, they think they are disliked because they make fun of PM Modi. Those who find them unfunny are labelled ‘bhakts’ because they’re rather blame the prime minister than question their own lack of talent.

One such ‘comedian’ is middle-aged man Atul Khatri. In his attempt at humour today, he mocked an acid attack survivor while ironically he was extending support to a film based on life of another acid attack survivor.

Here, Khatri is mocking Twitter user and BJP supporter Ankit Jain by saying how the ‘aukaat’ (worth) of ABVP workers is that of garnering sympathy from ‘Rangoli Chandaal’ when Jain had pointed out that if Padukone really wanted to show solidarity with students, she could have met ABVP students as well, who were injured in JNU violence. Khatri is referring to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel as Rangoli Chandaal. Rangoli herself has been a victim of acid attack. Deepika was in JNU on Tuesday evening for the promotion of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is based on life of an acid attack survivor.

Rangoli Chandel was attacked with acid after she rejected proposal of a man who wanted to marry her. She underwent 54 surgeries. Despite that, doctors could not reconstruct her ear.

Lot of people feeling sorry about the fact that I lost my beauty, honestly when your organs melt before your eyes beauty is the last thing you care about, even after 54 surgeries over a span of 5 years doctors couldn’t reconstruct my ear…(contd) pic.twitter.com/M5MMHVHpOx — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 2, 2019

She had also lost one eye and her one breast was severely damaged because of which she faced problems while breastfeeding her new born child. “Even now I can’t stretch my neck sometime itching in grafted skin is so bad that I wish I was dead… shockingly acid victims numbers are very high in India, the culprit was out on bail within few weeks, it was too painful to see him roam around freely,” Chandel had tweeted in October last year.

‘Comedian’ Atul Khatri mocked her while supporting a movie based on acid attack survivors.