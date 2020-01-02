Thursday, January 2, 2020
Congress first releases booklet in Bhopal claiming Veer Savarkar had ‘physical relationship’ with Godse, then mocks the freedom fighter

The other controversial questions mentioned in the booklet include: 'Did Savarkar encourage Hindus to rape of minority women?'... and the answer to this question as mentioned in the Congress booklet is a 'yes'.

OpIndia Staff
Congress hatred for Savarkar is decades old
Image via: Savarkar.org
Congress Party today touched a new despicable low by spreading lies about freedom fighter Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. A booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar’ released by All India Congress Seva Dal training camp run by the Congress in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has claimed that co-founder of Hindu Mahasabha Veer Savarkar had a physical relationship with Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin.

Congress frontal organisation Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai, defended the writer of the Congress’ booklet saying that he has written it on the basis of evidence. Mocking Savarkar, Desai furthered: “But that’s not imp for us. In our country today, everyone has legal right to have their own preferences”.

The booklet mentions and talks about several incidents, questions and controversies surrounding Savarkar.

Referring to an incident mentioned in Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’s ‘Freedom at Midnight’, the Congress booklet said, “Before adopting brahmacharya, there is only one mention of Nathuram Godse’s physical relationship. His [Godse] partner in his homosexual relationship was Veer Savarkar.”

Read: “Beat Rahul Gandhi in public”: Savarkar’s grandson tears into Congress MP for his Savarkar remark

For the uninitiated, after the publication of edition one of ‘Freedom at Midnight’, Gopal Godse, younger brother of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, had slammed the authors for their “false, defamatory and libellous allegations”.

According to an article published in The Indian Express in 1976, Gopal Godse had asked Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins to provide proof substantiating their claims, failing which, he demanded a ban on the controversial book. He had then said that the book was full of “damaging distortions”.

Read: Partition, Savarkar and Citizenship Amendment Bill: The lies, the conjectures and history whitewashed by Congress

Godse said he would sue the authors in the Bombay courts for falsely quoting him that he gave the slanderous information of Veer Savarkar having homosexual relations with Nathuram Godse.

Later, edition two of the same book was published with the particular content omitted.

Edition 1 (above) and 2 (below) of the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’

The other controversial questions mentioned in the booklet include: ‘Did Savarkar encourage Hindus to rape of minority women?’… and the answer to this question as mentioned in the Congress booklet is a ‘yes’.

It further humiliates Savarkar by saying he pelted stones at a mosque when he was 12 years of age.

The booklet also described RSS as a “Nazi and fascist” organisation and that it took inspiration from Hitler’s Nazism and Mussolini’s fascism.

Read: Rajasthan University declines permission to Indian Council of Historical Research for a seminar on Veer Savarkar

Congress has on several occasions attempted to malign Veer Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom by branding him as a “loyal colonialist”. Recently, Ranjit Savarkar, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandson, tore into Congress’ Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi over his Savarkar jibe during the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi.

While addressing the Bharat Bachao rally last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP for demanding an apology for his “rape in India” remark and said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth.”

Furious at Rahul Gandhi over his outrageous remark, Ranjit Savarkar had said that he should be beaten in public by the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his offensive comment.

