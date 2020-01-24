A Bajrang Dal leader was found murdered in Hajipur in Bihar on Thursday, creating tension in the area. According to reports, the body of Neeraj Kumar was found from a well in Adalbari area under Hajipur police station in Vaishali district.

Bajrang Dal leader Neeraj Kumar was missing since Wednesday noon from Anjan Peer locality in Hajipur. He had gone to Adalpur with two companions to resolve a land dispute. According to sources the dispute developed into a fistfight and Neeraj was abducted by the other group. A police complaint was filed about his abduction be he could not be located, until his body was recovered around 24 hours later.

Neerja’s body was found in a well inside a guava orchard at Adalbari. Bullet injuries were found on the body of Neeraj, and his throat was slit with a sharp weapon, which indicates that his body was dumped in the well after he was killed. Nine empty cartridges were located from the place.

When the search party had reached the spot, few persons were trying to cover the well. Three persons were arrested from the spot.

36-year-old Neeraj was a resident of Kadam Ghat area, and he ran a camera shop. He was a district-level leader of the Bajrang Dal. It is being assumed that political reasons are behind the murder, although police have said the land dispute was the reason.

Hajipur SDPO Raghav Singh said that one Pappu Singh from Kadamghat area is the main accused in the case. He said that raids are being conducted to arrest Pappu.