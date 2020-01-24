Friday, January 24, 2020
Home News Reports BJP MLA comes to Rajasthan Assembly with basket full of locusts to protest government inaction against locust attack on crops
News Reports

BJP MLA comes to Rajasthan Assembly with basket full of locusts to protest government inaction against locust attack on crops

The locust attack has not just destroyed crops but has also affected the livelihood of farmers. Locust is a kind of a grasshopper that usually move in large numbers and devour the crop wherever they settle

OpIndia Staff
Locust basket
Engagements30

Rajasthan BJP MLA Bihari Lal Nokha walked in the Rajasthan Assembly with a basket full of locusts on Friday to draw the attention of state government towards its increasing menace in the fields of Rajasthan.

The BJP MLA has demanded swift action from the state government to compensate the farmers whose crops have been destroyed by locusts.

“The farmers in the state have faced huge losses due to the locust menace and the government should pay them their compensation. Over seven lakh hectares of crops have been damaged,” Nokha informed while speaking to ANI.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Nokha also asserted that he will speak to the government official regarding the issue. “We demand the state government to not waste time and help the farmers in Rajasthan. They have been affected due to locusts that have emanated from the desert area of Pakistan. I have come here to speak to the government and work out some relief measures”, he said.

Eleven districts of the state are facing the worst locust attack after 26 years. Control measures have been undertaken on 3.70 lakh hectares of affected land, officials said.

Read- Karachi faces locust attack, Pakistani minister urges people to eat them in Biriyani

“The seriousness of the government is visible in addressing the issue of locust attack in western Rajasthan that has damaged crops on lakhs of hectares of land,” Nokha (Bikaner) MLA Bihari Lal told reporters in the assembly building.

“Instead of taking the issue very seriously, the government is focused against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The farmers have suffered huge losses due to the locust attack and the government should expedite the compensation distribution process,” he added.

This year the Locust infestation has been very severe in the region. Apart from ruining crop in Gujarat and Rajasthan, several places in Pakistan are also facing this problem. Rajasthan is experiencing the worst locust attack in 26 years. The locust attack has not just destroyed crops but has also affected livelihood of farmers.

Locust is a kind of a grasshopper that usually move in large numbers and devour the crop wherever they settle. According to experts, the insects have come from Oman side due to wind direction.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:farms, pests, insects,

Big Story

Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito, Pakistan was created to due to demand of Hindu Rashtra: NCP’s Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai

OpIndia Staff -
Husain Dalwai
NCP leader Husain Dalwai says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a mosquito in front of Gandhi and Nehru
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

George Soros declares war against Nationalists, including PM Modi: Read details

Good news for anti-Modi industry and ‘liberals’ worldwide, 1 Billion USD help coming in to fight ‘Nationalism’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy, threatened with Kamlesh Tiwari-like fate for Instagram story against Islamic fundamentalists

OpIndia Staff -
Seva Bharati has been supplying water to the Dalits in the area after the Muslim family denied

Kerala: Hindu residents of a colony denied drinking water for supporting CAA in Malappuram, FIR against BJP MP after she flagged the issue on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Jaaved Jaaferi dangerous place

Actor Javed Jaaferi spreads fake news by Pakistani website claiming India has become the most dangerous place to live

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

OpIndia Staff -

“We are from that community which can destroy any country if we feel like”: Former AMU student union president Faizul Hasan during anti-CAA speech

OpIndia Staff -

Dear Richa Chadha, women are not rehabs for angry, entitled men

Editorial Desk -
Kangana Ranaut stated that Indira Jaising should be made to live with Nirbhaya's rapists for some days

Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s befitting reply to Indira Jaising’s ‘forgiveness’ advice to Nirbhaya’s mother

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Anupam Kher gives a befitting reply to a troll, who unfortunately was Naseeruddin Shah

OpIndia Staff -
A violent Muslim mob allegedly attacked a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, later Hindu houses were targeted and burnt

Here is how a Muslim mob went on a rampage, looting and burning Hindu houses after attacking a pro-CAA rally in Lohardaga, Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,656FansLike
224,001FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com