Monday, January 27, 2020
Home Opinions Why are comedy ideologues abusing Sadhguru and what is at stake for us all
Opinions

Why are comedy ideologues abusing Sadhguru and what is at stake for us all

By impacting young minds and using them as cannon fodder, the political overlords attempt to derail important social initiatives that people like Sadhguru undertake.

drishtikone
Why are comedy ideologues abusing Sadhguru and what is at stake for us all
Sadhguru with PM Modi
Engagements91

Abuse and profanity are the new weapons of attack in India. Those who have contributed nothing for anyone in the society are today trying to drown the voice of those who are doing work that will help save the planet.

A hundred years from now, when we humans have destroyed the planet and its creatures and handed over hell to our kids to live on (if science is to be believed), the work of very few men and women will be remembered because it would have made a difference despite our destruction.

Not words, but work.

- Ad - - article resumes -

People, for example, who have taken up the objective to plant one trillion trees on the planet like Ivan Duque, Marc Benioff, Dominic Kailash Nath Waughray, Jane Goodall, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, and Sadhguru. They are the ones who are doing things that go beyond a race, country, creed or group. They are of course undertaking other initiatives that in themselves have transformed the societies they are living in.

Let us look at one such initiative that Sadhguru has undertaken. Cauvery Calling.

Thanjavur district has been known as the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu for centuries, because of the fertile soil deposited by the river Cauvery. That Cauvery river is now just a trickle in that region. Thousands of years of agricultural communities are being destroyed. Sadhguru’s initiative is to revive the lifeline of those communities.

Diverse, even opposing political forces have been brought together to create institutional buy-in. The aim of this whole effort is to plant 2.42 billion trees along the 81,155 square kilometres of the Cauvery basin. So far 47,890,714 or ~48 million trees have been donated to the initiative. Just to get some context, the current number of all the trees in Mumbai is 3.3 million!

Far away from the real work of trees, our future, environment, and rivers, is a make-believe world political one-up-man-ship.  Those who can not achieve anything worthwhile for themselves or the community, make themselves relevant in their own eyes by abusing others.  That is what people like Kunal Kamra and Atul Khatri do.  They package hate, abuse, and profanity and choose to call it humor.  A tool that should have been for laughter and enjoyment is now a tool of shameless ideological vendetta.

Read: Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation rubbishes allegations against Cauvery Calling project made by activists in letter to Leonardo DiCaprio

For a man who is working on reviving Cauvery, taking up the almost impossible task of planting 50 billion trees (under 1T initiative), while having a standing Guinness record for planting maximum trees in a day, these are some of the things that Kunal Kamra – a propagandist with no real contribution to society other than colourless political hate speech  – has to say.

Quite simply, Kamra is churning out bigoted and profane abuse packaged as comic fodder.

You see, sarcasm and irreverence has sometimes been acceptable as humor, but what these people are dishing out is anything but.

What we are witnessing today are threats, hate speech, and “flaming,” (posting insults online laced with profanity and offensive language) by career trolls to intimidate those whose ideas they do not like.

It is an extreme form of political bullying at work.

Read: Sadhguru was talking about the Kanakadhāra Stotram, but ‘liberals’ expected him to know of acts of sexual deviancy

Sadhguru, for example, has been targeted because some of his views are appreciative of the work by the current central government. To target PM‌ Modi, anyone who backs anything he does is abused and humiliated. All, in order to isolate him.

Targetted abuse is an ideological weapon today. And it comprises of misinformation and abuse. For Kunal Kamra, flaming and abuse become his tickets to first creating a constituency of hate and then feeding it with the matter which is primarily profane. Humor that he aims for comes not from the content, but the imagined connotation of the content to that particular hate group.

Democracies subverted by targeted social media interventions have become societies where small pathological minorities of incompetent and least capable individuals are taking over social narratives for the rest of us.  And, that is dangerous because many young, confused and ill-formed minds can be impacted before they gain maturity.

The political comedy industry is now a potent business and at its foundation are ideological financiers, who have their own goals to achieve.

Read: Sadhguru talks about dismantling the enemy within the country, ‘liberals’ take offense

By impacting young minds and using them as cannon fodder, the political overlords attempt to derail important social initiatives that people like Sadhguru undertake. Apart from subverting the popular will of the people. They look at their gains, the future of our coming generations, polity, democracy, and planet can go to hell.

Those are the stakes at hand!

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Kerala: Catholic priest says govt ignoring Love Jihad cases, missing women and children is ‘silent sanction’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala Love Jihad: Catholic Church raises concern over South Indian Christian women being used as ‘sex slaves’ in war-torn nations
Fr Varghese Vallikkatt, the spokesperson of the Catholic Church Bishops Council, has stated that the cases of women from South India being used as sex slaves in war-torn nations like Syria and Afghanistan are a reality.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

The Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, the Radical Muslim behind the Shaheen Bagh protests

From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

K Bhattacharjee -

“You are a liar Mr George Soros”: Savio Rodrigues hits out on billionaire who committed USD 1 billion to ‘fight nationalism’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

Threats, water supply cut and no puja being allowed: How Hindu families are being harassed by Christians in a Mumbai building

OpIndia Staff -

Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

OpIndia Staff -

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry

Writer of Karan Johar’s next movie Takht, Hussain Haidry, turns out to be an Islamist: Read how

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: JNU student Afreen Fatima spews venom about Ram Mandir verdict, calls terrorist Afzal guru ‘innocent’

OpIndia Staff -
ED report claims PFI sponsored anti-CAA violence

Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
christian hindu

Mumbai police issue notice to Christian families of a colony for harassing Hindu families, not allowing them to perform puja

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh protesters desperately try to prove their patriotism a day after mastermind called to cut off Assam

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,942FansLike
225,197FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com