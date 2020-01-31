Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus crisis: Indian Army sets up quarantine facility at Manesar in Haryana for 300 Indians returning from Wuhan
News Reports

Coronavirus crisis: Indian Army sets up quarantine facility at Manesar in Haryana for 300 Indians returning from Wuhan

A team of qualified doctors and staff members at the quarantine facility will monitor the returnees for a duration of two weeks to identify signs of infection

OpIndia Staff
Indian Army establishes a quarantine centre to monitor the students returning from virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan
Quarantine facility set up by the Indian Army for Wuhan returnees(Source: Twitter)
Engagements49

Rising to the occasion, the Indian Army has today revealed its preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus crisis as it plans to keep 300 Indian returnees from the virus-hit Wuhan city of China. The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar in Haryana to keep 300 returnees from the Hubei province of China amidst the outbreak of coronavirus. Most of those returning are medical students studying in Wuhan and its surrounding areas.

Revealing the quarantine process, the Indian Army stated that the procedure has been divided into two steps. The first one comprises of screening of the returnees at the Delhi airport followed by quarantine at Manesar facility. If any individual to be found to have contracted the coronavirus, he/she will be transferred to the isolation ward at the Army’s Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment. The joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services and Airport Health Authority will preside over the screening of the returnees on Delhi airport.

In addition to that, Army plans to segregate the students flying back from Wuhan into three categories. The first group will have ‘suspect cases’, where any individuals with any symptoms of fever and/or cough and/or respiratory distress will be directly transferred to the Base Hospital.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The second group will comprise of ‘close contact’ in which any returnee without symptoms but who had gone to a seafood/animal market or a health facility in Wuhan or has come into contact with a Chinese person with symptoms in the last 14 days will be transferred in a designated vehicle right away to the quarantine facility.

In the third group, termed as ‘non-contact case’, the students without any symptoms or contact or who do not fit into either of the first two categories will be grouped with the close contact category and escorted to the quarantine facility.

Read- Coronavirus: The deadly epidemic that originated in Wuhan, China

Furthermore, the Army said that the facility has accommodation barracks for students, administrative areas and medical areas for students. To ward off a mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into several sections, each with a maximum capacity of 50 students. Each barrack is further divided into sub-barracks and students from one section will not be allowed to mingle with others.

A team of qualified doctors and staff members at the quarantine facility will monitor the returnees for a duration of two weeks to identify signs of infection. The medication of all students will be done at the medical facility area on a daily basis. The medical staff members along with doctors are strictly advised to wear all the personal protective equipment (PPE) all the time. After 14 days of monitoring, students with no symptoms will be allowed to go to their respective homes, with their detailed documentation sent to State/District administration for further surveillance.

An Air India flight was sent to Wuhan on Friday to bring back the stranded Indian students in the Chinese city which has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The flight is expected to reach India on Saturday 2 AM. Government sources say that the plane is equipped with all the medical kits and other paraphernalia required to address any contingency. The Air India crew will not de-board in Wuhan and have been provided with safety masks and other protective equipment.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:china virus, wuhan virus, virus crisis

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Public Intimidation, assault and Harassment: The new weapons of the Anti-CAA lobby

Leftists heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at airport, call him a member of ‘nationalist gang’: Intimidation the new norm?

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Make another Pakistan for 25 crore Muslim population in the country’: Congress leader Ajay Verma calls for partition of India

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,643FansLike
227,519FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com