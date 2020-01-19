Sunday, January 19, 2020
1 school approved vs 500 promised, fall in DTC buses, 0 new hospitals, fake surveys: RTI replies reveal Kejriwal hasn’t fulfilled major election promises

The replies show that not only the AAP government has done nothing on many on their poll promises, they even lied to citizens.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal
Replies to several applications seeking information under the Right to Information (RTI) to know achievement of the Delhi government in the last five years have revealed the AAP government has failed to deliver of several key promises made before the 2015 assembly elections. The RTI applications were filed by activist Tejpal Singh over the year 2019, and their replies have been made available just before the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. India TV exclusively accessed the replies, and the findings expose several inconvenient facts about the Arvind Kejriwal led government in Delhi. The replies show that not only the AAP government has done nothing on many on their poll promises, they even lied to citizens.

Teacher Vacancies & School Construction

An RTI reply revealed that there are 6,004 teachers less in Delhi’s government schools as of 30th September 2019 than April 1, 2015. Moreover, there were 15,702 vacant posts on September 30, 2019, whereas 9,598 teacher posts were lying vacant on February 1, 2015.

Arvind Kejriwal had promised to construct 500 new schools. RTI reply revealed that only one school had been approved for construction in the past four years.

DTDC Buses

The number of DTDC buses that plied on the Delhi roads fell from 4,705 buses to 3,796 buses between 2015-2019. The RTI reply was signed by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) official. This is in contrast to the Delhi government’s promise to buy 5,000 new buses.

 

Hospitals & Healthcare

Another RTI reply by the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Delhi, revealed that no new hospital was built between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. The AAP government is also far from achieving 30,000 new beds to Delhi hospitals.

Fake Surveys

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal had vowed to sanction the building of homes to JJ (jhuggi jhopri) residents after carrying out a survey. RTI has revealed that the AAP government did not construct any house between February 1, 2015, and September 30, 2019. No step has been taken to resettle 3 lac JJ residents. They were, however, awarded survey completion certificates. Interestingly, another RTI reply by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has made it clear that no such survey had been carried out in any JJ cluster in the past four years.

RTI revels Arvind Kejriwal handed fake survey completion certificates
RTI reply on Citywide Survey (Picture Credits: India Tv)

These RTI replies show that the Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled even 1% of several promises made before the last assembly elections in Delhi.

