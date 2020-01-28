Tuesday, January 28, 2020
From ‘where is BJP’ to Kejriwal panicking – How Amit Shah changed Delhi assembly elections in a week

The national capital goes to polls on 8th February and the results for the same will be declared on 11th February.

OpIndia Staff
Home Minister Amit Shah takes on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections
With Delhi elections round the corner, a visible panic has set in within Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), especially AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. On 25th January, he had ‘challenged’ Home Minister Amit Shah to visit any of the Delhi government school to show how his government has brought about a ‘positive change’.

Responding to his challenge, HM Shah today tweeted a video where 8 BJP MPs had visited Delhi schools to check up on the tall claims made by Delhi government.

In the video the eight BJP MPs visit different schools in Delhi to show the reality of dirty toilets, muddy gutter water near drinking water installation and broken roofs where students are studying out in the open. In one instance, a student could be heard saying that there are no classes conducted as some days the teacher comes to school some days he doesn’t. A school visited by BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi showed an extremely dirty water drinking space which had brooms lying next it and dirty muddy water flowing underneath. In her video she says that as many as 61% schools do not have a principle and 45% teachers are not there.

Read: Delhi schools woes: Despite tall promises by Delhi govt, school in Kalkaji does not have drinking water, clean toilets

With Shah taking on Kejriwal heads on it is clear that the BJP is fighting to win elections in Delhi as Congress continues to struggle to find its relevance. The entire narration has been changed in last one week when Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Delhi. That BJP is fighting this election on the name of central government achievements seems to have shaken up AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Read: All Advertisement Party – How Delhi schools are ridden with problems but Delhi govt paints a rosy picture

So much that after AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he stands by Shaheen Bagh protestors, Kejriwal had to come out and blame the BJP for the road block created by the protestors.

