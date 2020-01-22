The readout released by the United States after a formal meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistani PM Imran Khan at Davos, Switzerland has no mention of Kashmir.

Khan met Trump in Davos on the sidelines of the world economic forum and discussed on issues ranging from Afghanistan, trade and border matters. Before his meeting with Khan, Trump had reportedly stated that he is closely watching the developments between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and reiterated his offer to act as a mediator between the two neighbours to resolve their longstanding dispute.

“What’s going on between Pakistan and India, if we can help, we certainly will be willing to. We have been watching it very closely and it’s an honour to be here with my friend,” Trump said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

It is notable here that Pakistan has been trying desperately to bring international intervention in its attempts to hold talks with India on Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the readout released by the United States mentions only “regional issues” among issues discussed between the two leaders, with the specific mention of Afghanistan where the United States has high stakes even as it works out a negotiation with Taliban. According to reports, Khan had requested Trump to play a role in ironing out the difference between India and Pakistan but it was not included in the official statement.

Trump had been circumspect with his response by limiting it with a qualifier-“If we can help” and taking into consideration India’s sensitivities with regards to third party intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: India rejects US President Donald Trump’s claim that PM Modi had requested him to mediate on Kashmir issue

Earlier in July last year, Trump had stirred a diplomatic debate when he had claimed that PM Modi had asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan. Trump’s assertions then elicited sharp reaction from New Delhi rejecting his claims and reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue was strictly internal to India.

In September 2019, Trump yet again presented himself to be an expert “arbitrator” to resolve the dispute between India and Pakistan. Trump stated that he is “ready, willing and able” to intervene if both countries wanted it.