Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Multi-crore e-ticketing racket run by madarsa-educated self-taught software developer with suspected terror funding links busted

RPF DG said that one Hamid Ashraf, who is believed to be the mastermind of the racket and was involved in bombing of a Gonda school in 2019 is suspected to have fled to Dubai.

OpIndia Staff
E-ticket racket busted in Bhubaneswar, terror links suspected (image: livehindustan.com)
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) today arrested a madarsa-educated, self-taught software developer from Jharkhand in one of the biggest crackdown on illegal ticketing in railways. One Ghulam Mustafa was arrested from Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, it is suspected that he has 563 personal IRCTC IDs and a list of 2,400 SBI branches and 600 rural banks. Various investigative agencies including Intelligence Bureau, Special Bureau, ED, Karnataka Police interrogated Mustafa over last 10 days. The investigating agencies are also probing terror links and money laundering.

RPF DG further said that one Hamid Ashraf, who is believed to be the mastermind of the racket and was involved in bombing of a Gonda school in 2019 is suspected to have fled to Dubai. In July 2019, a powerful blast took place near boundary wall of Bright Future School founded by one Shamsher Ahmed, in Bangaon village, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The school is on the route of Kanwar Yatra which was underway at that time. It was reported that the blast was carried out to disturb the communal harmony.

Ashraf is also a software developer and is believed to have been earning Rs 10-15 crore per month.

