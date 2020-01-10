Clearing the air of misconception fuelled by the opposition parties regarding the National Population Register and the Census, the Government of India has released a notification for Census 2021 with a set of questions that will be asked to the people at the time of the survey. The notification has included a list of 31 questions that the census officers are tasked to obtain information from the residents.

Official notification for the roll out of #CensusIndia2021 published with the set of questions to be covered in the first phase. Preparation of an accurate #CensusForNewIndia.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/XTay3bUyKo — Census India 2021 (@CensusIndia2021) January 10, 2020

Citing the powers conferred by Section 3 and Section 17A of the Census Act 1948, the Central Government issued the notification declaring that the house-listing operation of the Census of India 2021 shall take place from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

In the regard to Census, the notification includes a list of 31 questions for seeking information about the inhabitants. The questions are:-

- Ad - - article resumes -

1. Building number(Municipal or local authority or Census number).

2. Census house number.

3. Predominant material of roof, floor and wall of the census house.

4. Ascertain use of census house.

5. Condition of the census house.

6. Household serial number.

7. Total number of persons normally residing in the household.

8. Name of the head of the household.

9. Sex of the head of the household.

10. Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Others.

11. Ownership status of the census house.

12. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household.

13. Number of married couples living in the household.

14. Main source of drinking water.

15. Availability of drinking water source.

16. Main side of lighting.

17. Access to latrine.

18. Type of latrine.

19. Waste water outlet.

20. Availability of bathing facility.

21. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection.

22. Main fuel used for cooking.

23. Radio/Transistor.

24. Television.

25. Access to internet.

26. Laptop/Computer.

27. Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone.

28. Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped.

29. Car/Jeep/Van.

30. Main cereal consumed in the household.

31. Mobile number (for census related communication only).

Read: Rahul Gandhi embarks on his deranged rant against NPR, NRC and CAA again: Here are 10 questions that he must answer

The list of questions to be included in the Census 2021 comes after several protests erupted in various parts of the country following the misinformation campaign around the National Population Register (NPR). The Congress party along with other opposition parties have conflated the NRC, NPR and CAA to fuel anger and discontent among people against the central government.