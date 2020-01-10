Friday, January 10, 2020
Home Government and Policy Govt of India releases notification for Census 2021: Here are the 31 questions that will be asked during the exercise
Government and PolicyNews Reports

Govt of India releases notification for Census 2021: Here are the 31 questions that will be asked during the exercise

Citing the powers conferred by Section 3 and Section 17A of the Census Act 1948, the Central Government issued the notification declaring that the house-listing operation of the Census of India 2021 shall take place from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

OpIndia Staff
Government of India issues a notification listing down the questions to be asked in Census 2021
Representational Image(Source:Zee News)
Engagements37

Clearing the air of misconception fuelled by the opposition parties regarding the National Population Register and the Census, the Government of India has released a notification for Census 2021 with a set of questions that will be asked to the people at the time of the survey. The notification has included a list of 31 questions that the census officers are tasked to obtain information from the residents.

Citing the powers conferred by Section 3 and Section 17A of the Census Act 1948, the Central Government issued the notification declaring that the house-listing operation of the Census of India 2021 shall take place from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

In the regard to Census, the notification includes a list of 31 questions for seeking information about the inhabitants. The questions are:-

- Ad - - article resumes -

1. Building number(Municipal or local authority or Census number).

2. Census house number.

3. Predominant material of roof, floor and wall of the census house.

4. Ascertain use of census house.

5. Condition of the census house.

6. Household serial number.

7. Total number of persons normally residing in the household.

8. Name of the head of the household.

9. Sex of the head of the household.

10. Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Others.

11. Ownership status of the census house.

12. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household.

13. Number of married couples living in the household.

14. Main source of drinking water.

15. Availability of drinking water source.

16. Main side of lighting.

17. Access to latrine.

18. Type of latrine.

19. Waste water outlet.

20. Availability of bathing facility.

21. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection.

22. Main fuel used for cooking.

23. Radio/Transistor.

24. Television.

25. Access to internet.

26. Laptop/Computer.

27. Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone.

28. Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped.

29. Car/Jeep/Van.

30. Main cereal consumed in the household.

31. Mobile number (for census related communication only).

Read: Rahul Gandhi embarks on his deranged rant against NPR, NRC and CAA again: Here are 10 questions that he must answer

The list of questions to be included in the Census 2021 comes after several protests erupted in various parts of the country following the misinformation campaign around the National Population Register (NPR). The Congress party along with other opposition parties have conflated the NRC, NPR and CAA to fuel anger and discontent among people against the central government.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Census 2011, census 2021, census meaning

Big Story

JNU violence: Read the detailed chronology of events since attacks started on teachers and their family in October

OpIndia Staff -
JNUSU calls fee hike roll-back 'cosmetic', says they do not consider the Executive Council legitimate
JNU Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) has revealed that there have been attacks on teachers and their families
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Delhi Court orders Chhapaak director to give due credit to victim's lawyer

The real story of Chhapaak: When 32-year-old Naeem threw acid on 15-year-old Laxmi’s face because she refused his marriage proposal

OpIndia Staff -

IPS officer Aslam Khan speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes a ‘cow urine’ jibe at BJP Delhi spokesperson

OpIndia Staff -

Middle-aged ‘comedian’ extends support to film on acid attack victims by mocking an acid attack victim

OpIndia Staff -

Lawyer who represented Laxmi Agarwal files plea in Delhi Court seeking stay on release of Chhapaak: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where 'Azadi' slogans were raised

Swara Bhaskar thanks Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students in a march where ‘Azadi’ slogans were raised

OpIndia Staff -

India Today’s Lallantop’s Editor wants BJP supporters to use a ‘condom’ so they don’t procreate, deletes tweet after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Prove secularism by converting to Islam: Leftist website tells Hindus

NOT SATIRE: Hindus must convert to Islam to prove they are ‘secular’, argues article on Leftist website

OpIndia Staff -
Rangoli Chandel says her struggles are dismissed because she does not hate Hindus

Struggles dismissed if you don’t hate Hindus, don’t need such love: Acid attack survivor Rangoli Chandel hits out after ‘comedian’ mocked her

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of release of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page vandalised, culprit Naeem changed to ‘Rajesh’

OpIndia Staff -
Organised campaign of Hindu genocide denial: With the 'Shikara' trailer out, guilt tripping of Hindus has started and how

With the ‘Shikara’ trailer out, expected guilt tripping of Hindus for merely sharing the story of their Genocide has started

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

202,533FansLike
217,072FollowersFollow
152,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com