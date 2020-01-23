Congress leader Hardik Patel, who walked out of Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad today where he was lodged for failing to appear before trial court in 2015 sedition case, was immediately arrested by Gandhinagar Police in 2017 case for addressing a rally without police permission. Patel was given bail today after he was taken into judicial custody on 18th January 2019.

As quoted by news agency PTI, S S Pawar, Police Sub-Inspector of Mansa, said that Patel was arrested when he walked out of jail for a case that was registered in 2017 ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections for addressing a gathering in Mansa without proper police permission.

Patel was sent to Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on 18th January after he was arrested near Viramgam in Ahmedabad after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in the case. He was booked by the Crime Branch in 2015 under sedition charges over his provocative remarks where he had allegedly asked his supporters to kill policemen rather than commit suicide for the cause of reservation.

However, Patel had asserted that there was no evidence against him in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch with regard to criminal conspiracy and inciting people to dislodge the government during the violent agitation that followed August 25, 2015 gathering by Patidar community.

Patel had joined Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.