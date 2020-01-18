Saturday, January 18, 2020
Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

Jaising took to twitter to request Asha Devi to follow the example of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had forgiven Nalini and asked her to pardon the Nirbhaya rape-murder convicts.

OpIndia Staff
Indira Jaising (L) and Asha Devi (R)
On Saturday, senior Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising gave a shocking advise to Nirbhaya’s mother. She asked Nirbhaya’s mother to forgive the four men who are to be hanged for brutally raping her daughter the way Sonia Gandhi forgave Nalini, convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

“While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty,” Jaising tweeted.

As Nirbhaya’s mother expressed her disappointment over the delay in the convicts’ execution, Jaising took to twitter to request Asha Devi to follow the example of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had forgiven Nalini, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and asked her to pardon the Nirbhaya rape-murder convicts. Nalini was arrested and convicted for the assassination of former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Indira Jaising made the request shortly after Asha Devi on Friday expressed her disappointment following a Delhi court postponed the date of the execution of the four convicts.

Read: ‘Vested interests or to gain cheap popularity’: Bar Council slams derogatory tweet by Indira Jaising

On January 17, Asha Devi had expressed disappointment with the courts and government after the date of execution of her daughter’s rapists was postponed by a Delhi court. “I am disappointed with the courts, government and the whole system. I do not know if they will be hanged or the date of their execution will be further extended,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi had said that the same people who participated in rallies in 2012 after the Delhi gangrape and held candle marches have now capitalised on the death of the 23-year-old gangrape victim for their political gains.

The death-row convicts who were earlier slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am will now be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. The new date of execution was announced after two convicts Mukesh Singh and Vinay submitted curative petitions. On Friday, the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh was rejected by the President.

