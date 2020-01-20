Monday, January 20, 2020
J. P. Nadda elected new BJP chief, PM Modi will felicitate him later today at party headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate him later today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP chief J. P. Nadda (image: News18)
Senior BJP leader J. P. Nadda, who was the working president of the BJP will now take over reins from Home Minister Amit Shah as he has been elected the new party chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate him later today at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Nadda filed his nomination at 10:30 am today. With single nomination for the party top post, Nadda was elected the party chief unopposed. Had there been more than one nomination, there would have been an election process tomorrow, following which a new party head would have been elected.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of electoral process within the BJP had announced the schedule after the party had concluded internal polls in 21 out of 36 state and union territories units of the BJP. As per the BJP constitution, national president elections can be held after at least 50% of total state units have concluded organisational election exercise.

Nadda is a former health minister in Modi 1.0 government and has also served as BJP Yuva Morcha chief. Having started out as ABVP worker in Patna, Nadda has also served on the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the highest decision-making body of the BJP. He has also worked very closely with PM Modi and HM Shah.

