Monday, January 6, 2020
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi stated that there are some girls who have been forced into bathrooms, identified and beaten on their private parts. The girls, she added, are so hurt and embarrassed that they have left the hostels with their families.

OpIndia Staff
JNU violence leaves several students injured, image via India Today
Horrible details are emerging after the large-scale violence that was unleashed inside the JNU premises last night. There are reports that miscreants from Jamia Millia Islamia and others had arrived in JNU after organised calls from leftists to gather there.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has visited some of the injured students. In a video shared by NDTV, Lekhi stated that several students have received serious injuries after merciless assault by leftist goons in the campus.

Lekhi stated that one of the students she met has suffered memory loss due to severe head trauma. There are other students who also have neck, head and other injuries.

Lekhi also added that there are some girls who have been forced into bathrooms, identified and beaten on their private parts. The girls, she added are so hurt and embarrassed that they have left the hostels with their families.

Lekhi added that there are some elements who have been instigating mobs to gather at JNU to participate in the violence. Condemning the social media ‘instigators’, Lekhi added that it is very hurtful to see people using their influence to fan the violence and put the lives of youngsters in danger for their political goals.

Lekhi added that parents send their children to JNU hoping that they will receive a quality education and add value to the society. Lekhi added that the students she spoke to have stated that the goons were called and supported by leftists. Even after the incidents of violence, Lekhi added that some people are still trying to instigate further unrest and trying to create mayhem in the hospital too.

Read: Violent miscreants attacked students who supported the registration process and wanted to study: Read the full statement issued by JNU

Lekhi added that Jamia students had been called by leftists in JNU to assault students on the campus. She also added that she was shocked to see sloganeering and mob instigation in the hospital too. She added she was told Priyanka Gandhi has visited the hospital and had even got some doctors with her.

