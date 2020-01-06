After large-scale violence erupted in the JNU campus last night where hundreds of masked men entered the campus, attacked students and faculty members with sticks and rods, the university administration has finally released a statement over the incident that has grabbed headlines since last night.

In the statement, the university has said that the registration process has been going smoothly since 1 January. It added that on 3rd January, a group of students had entered Communication and Information Services (CIS) with their faces covered and had damaged the servers after evicting the technical staff present there.

As per the statement, after the servers were made functional, thousands of students had started registering for the new semester by paying the revised hostel fees.

However, on 4th January, violent students had again entered the CIS premises and had made the servers dysfunctional by damaging the power supplies. The university states that the groups of students opposing the fee hike want to stop students from registering with revised fees.

The protesting students have also closed some schools and have stopped the students and teachers from entering. On 5th January, when non-agitating students had tried to enter their respective school buildings, they were physically stopped by the protestors.

At 4.30 pm, the agitating students had reportedly moved from the admin block to hostel rooms attacking the students who had supported the registration process. Even though police were informed, by the time police reached, several students and security staff at the hostels were reportedly badly injured in the assault by the violent protestors.

The statement added that masked miscreants had entered the Periyar hostel and had attacked students and security staff with sticks and rods. Some groups of students had also vandalised the admin block and ransacked the VC’s office in the past few weeks. The university has filed police complaints after the incidents.

The administration has stated that it is unfortunate that some agitating students have been preventing thousands of non-agitating students from pursuing their academic activities.

Appealing all stakeholders to maintain peace in the campus, the university has stated that the violent agitators will not be spared and police complaints are being filed against the miscreants.

Since last night’s violence, the Delhi police had conducted a flag march in the JNU campus late last night.